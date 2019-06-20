Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation to support their charitable endeavors, formally spinning off from the entity Prince Harry and Prince William established together a decade ago.
The long-expected change is intended to better align the work and interests of Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle. A name has not yet been chosen for the new foundation.
William and the former Kate Middleton will remain with the original charity.
Unheard Mercury song released: Universal Music unveiled a previously unheard and unreleased song by the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
The record label announced the track, “Time Waits for No One,” on Thursday. It was originally recorded in 1986 for the concept album of the musical “Time” with musician Dave Clark.
A video to accompany the song was also released and includes unseen performance footage of Mercury. It was recorded in April 1986 at London’s Dominion Theatre.
Whiley to unveil sculpture in Times Square: Artist Kehinde Wiley will unveil his first monumental public sculpture in New York’s Times Square this fall in response to Confederate statues nationwide.
Times Square Arts, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and gallery owner Sean Kelly announced Thursday that the bronze “Rumors of War” sculpture features a young black male dressed in urban streetwear mounted atop a horse.
The project originated when Wiley saw Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s monument in Richmond, Virginia.
— Associated Press