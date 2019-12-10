Wearing #16 for Walsh

Holy Spirit’s E’lijah Gray carries for Holy Spirit during the Spartans’ playoff win against St. Mary in Absecon on Friday night. A photo gallery and related story are attached to this story at HSLive.me.

SR

5-9 194

Gray helped the Spartans win the state Non-Public II title. He rushed 168 times for 1,203 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments