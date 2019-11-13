110319_spt_stjoefb 1

Holy Spirit's Elijah Gray walks into the end zone for a touchdown against St. Joseph during Saturday's game on November 2, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

E'lijah Gray, Holy Spirit 114 carries for 846 yards

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments