Holy Spirit Football

E-Lijah Gray, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

E'lijah Gray

Holy Spirit

The senior running back ran 20 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a 41-17 win over Washington Township. Spirit (3-2) hosts St. Augustine (3-3) on Friday at 6 p.m.

