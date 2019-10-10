Political party: Republican
Age: 64
Hometown: Ocean City
Current job: Cape May County freeholder
Education: Bachelor of Arts in human services with a concentration in criminal justice from Thomas Edison State College
Political message: Working hard for you. Keeping Cape May the BEST COUNTY in New Jersey by cutting government spending, holding the line on taxes and working to grow our local economy.
