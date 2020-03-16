The Eagle Theatre in Hammonton will not be staging its next production, "Back to the Warning Track," when it was originally scheduled, which was April 24 to May 17.

The Eagle Theatre will be contacting ticketholders at a later date when it has a better understanding of what the future will look like, to let the public know what it plans to do about re-scheduling or producing "Back to the Warning Track."

Like its fellow performing arts organizations, the Eagle Theatre will be affected by lost ticket sales.

Even in the best of times, ticket sales cover about half of the Eagle Theatre's operating budget. The theatre depends on donations for the rest of the funds to operate the theatre.

The Eagle Theatre invites the public to consider a special contribution to help it mitigate the adverse impact on the theater family by supporting Eagle Theatre at this time.

Contact: 609-272-7202

