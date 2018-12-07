A St. Joseph High School junior is the Press Player of the Year
Jada Byers, a 5-foot 7, 165-pound Bridgeton resident, rushed 1,738 yards, scored 35 touchdowns and led the Wildcats to a 10 - 2 record and State Non-Public II title.
Atlantic City public officials have been sent repeatedly to prison for misuse of power. The combination of a relatively small city with only thousands of voters combined with millions of dollars flowing into the municipality creates the opportunity for corruption.
Here is a gallery of close to 60 photos of people in the 2018 Atlantic City Christmas Parade. The event was sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, Tanger Outlets and Tropicana Atlantic City.
A Stockton University contractor has applied for a state issued permit to provide alcohol at its city campus. The permit would allow the state college's food service vendor, Chartwells, to provide alcohol at special events at the city campus' academic building.
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-6) can earn a share of the lead of the NFC East by beating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The days leading up to their bi-annual rivalry with Dallas are more commonly known as "Eagles-Cowboys Week."