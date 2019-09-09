A 14-year-old Hammonton motorcycle rider speeds into Millville and dogs invade Morey's in Wildwood.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, left, scores a touchdown against Washington’s Montae Nicholson during the second half of their game Sunday in Philadelphia. Jackson, who played for the Redskins from 2014 to 2016 after the Eagles released him, returned to the team the drafted him and caught eight passes for 154 yards and touchdowns of 51 and 53 yards. For more on the game, see Sports starting on B1. For a gallery of photos from the game, go to PressofAC.com.

Eagles win opener over Redskins. DeSean Jackson shines in his return to Philadelphia as he catches two touchdowns against his former team in Philadelphia's win. What did Press readers think of the victory. Plus, check out this photo gallery from the game.

Gus Rodio has a need for speed. And the 14-year-old got a chance to race his motorcycle in front of friends and family this weekend in Millville.

Big bets in A.C. The first week of the NFL season meant big business for the sportsbooks in Atlantic City. Read more about it and check out the photo gallery from Bally's new sportsbook.

Who let the dogs out? For the last five years, Morey's Pier in Wildwood has let the last day at the water park go to the dogs. Check out this photo gallery from the event.

Sam Cohen, of Brooklyn, NY, and Frank Serenko, of South Forks, PA, circulate though the audience as Halo Spartans during the Ultimate Gaming Championship’s Halo Classic final, at the Bourbon Room, inside Showboat Hotel, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Esports is back in Atlantic City. More than $50,000 in prize money was up for grabs Sunday as gamers of all ages competed in the Ultimate Gaming Championship Halo Classic at the Bourbon Room inside Showboat Atlantic City.

