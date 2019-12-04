The Philadelphia Eagles were flexed out of one Sunday Night Football game, but won’t be moved into another.
Network sources have confirmed that Fox has protected the Birds’ highly anticipated Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys from being flexed, meaning it will remain in the 4:25 p.m. window on Dec. 22.
Calling the game for Fox will be play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman, with Erin Andrews reporting from the sideline.
For Weeks 11 to 16, CBS and Fox are each able to protect five games from being flexed, but can only pick one matchup per week. Only games scheduled for Sunday afternoon can be moved to Sunday Night Football.
There’s been a lot of speculation about the NFL flexing out of Week 16’s current Sunday Night Football game, which is expected to be a largely meaningless matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. But the NFL may decide to stick with it because it simply has no other great option.
Of the remaining games in Week 16, the only one on Sunday with any playoff implication is the New Orleans Saints’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who have won five of their last six games and are in the thick of the AFC wild-card hunt.
The NFL’s deadline for making a decision about whether to flex in Week 16 is Tuesday.
The Eagles have one prime-time game remaining on their schedule — they’ll take on the New York Giants at home on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Dec. 9.
