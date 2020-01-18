The Philadelphia Eagles have fired defensive line coach Phillip Daniels, an NFL source said.
Daniels posted a message on Twitter that seemingly acknowledged his departure.
"Thank you to the Eagles organization for 4 great years," Daniels said. "I'm proud of what we accomplished as a DL and even prouder of what we accomplished this season against all odds. Thank you to Mr. Lurie and entire Eagles Org."
Daniels, 46, spent three seasons as a defensive quality-control coach and assistant defensive line coach for the Eagles before being promoted last offseason. He replaced Chris Wilson, who held the role for three seasons.
A defensive end from 1996-2010 with the Seahawks, Bears, and Redskins, Daniels had no previous coaching experience in the league before joining the Eagles. He took over a unit that in 2018 had recorded more sacks (36.5) than any other defensive line in the NFL. The group, which was besieged by injury, finished with 33 sacks in 2019. The Eagles also finished the season ranked third in stopping the run.
The Eagles now have four coaching positions to fill. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch were fired last week. And defensive backs coach Cory Undlin left to take the defensive coordinator's job with the Lions.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Titans Ravens Football
The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Seahawks Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Titans Ravens Football
The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Vikings 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game between the 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Titans Ravens Football
The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Titans Ravens Football
The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Titans Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders take the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Titans Ravens Football
The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders perform during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Seahawks Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Seahawks Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Bills Texans Football
Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith
Seahawks Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Seahawks Eagles Football
A Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleader performs before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Bills Texans Football
Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith
Titans Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Seahawks Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Titans Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Vikings Saints Football
New Orleans Saints cheerleaders perform at the start of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Vikings Saints Football
New Orleans Saints cheerleaders perform at the start of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Vikings Saints Football
New Orleans Saints cheerleaders run onto the field for the start of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Vikings Saints Football
New Orleans Saints cheerleaders perform at the start of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Vikings Saints Football
New Orleans Saints cheerleaders perform at the start of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Vikings Saints Football
New Orleans Saints cheerleaders run onto the field for the start of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Raiders Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Cardinals Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders preform during first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona CardinalsSunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Raiders Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Colts Jaguars Football
Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth
Raiders Broncos Football
A Denver Broncos cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Falcons Buccaneers Football
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Dolphins Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the second half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Packers Lions Football
Members of the Detroit Lions cheerleading squad perform during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Raiders Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Titans Texans Football
Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Mike Marshall
Falcons Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Colts Jaguars Football
A members of the Jacksonville Jaguars Roar Cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton
Packers Lions Football
A member of the Detroit Lions cheerleading squad performs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Titans Texans Football
Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Monday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Mike Marshall
Dolphins Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform in the second half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman
Bears Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Titans Texans Football
Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
Redskins Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Falcons Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Packers Lions Football
The Detroit Lions cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Raiders Broncos Football
Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Titans Texans Football
A Houston Texans cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cheerleaders perform ahead of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cheerleaders perform ahead of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Rams 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti
Jaguars Falcons Football
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cheerleaders perform ahead of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Saints Titans Football
Tennessee Titans cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Titans and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Jaguars Falcons Football
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Jaguars Falcons Football
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Texans Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Giants Redskins Football
A Washington Redskins cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Bengals Dolphins Football
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders perform during the first half at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Rams 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti
Texans Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Packers Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Rams 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Texans Buccaneers Football
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Packers Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Texans Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Cardinals Seahawks Football
Seattle Seahawks Dancers perform in holiday attire before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Texans Buccaneers Football
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won 27-17. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Texans Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Giants Redskins Football
A Washington Redskins cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Cardinals Seahawks Football
Seattle Seahawks Dancers perform in holiday attire before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Saints Titans Football
Tennessee Titans cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Titans and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Giants Redskins Football
A Washington Redskins cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Rams 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Rams 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Saints Titans Football
Tennessee Titans cheerleaders perform in the first half of an NFL football game between the Titans and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Giants Redskins Football
A Washington Redskins cheerleader performs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rams 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti
Texans Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Rams 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Texans Buccaneers Football
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bengals Dolphins Football
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders perform during the first half at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Bengals Dolphins Football
Miami Dolphins cheerleaders perform, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Texans Buccaneers Football
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bills Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Christmas outfits in the first half of an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
Steelers Jets Football
New York Jets cheerleaders pose for a photo after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Bills Patriots Football
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Christmas outfits before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Texans Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Cowboys Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader in action during the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Cowboys Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader in action during the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Giants Redskins Football
Washington Redskins cheerleader performs during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally
Cowboys Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader in action during the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Cowboys Eagles Football
Cheerleaders perform ahead of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez
Lions Broncos Football
The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.