More than a month from the start of training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles already have suffered a major loss.
Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks suffered a torn Achilles tendon Monday that will force him to miss the 2020 season.
Working out at the NovaCare Complex because he was rehabbing a shoulder injury, Brooks tore his left Achilles just around 15 months after tearing his right Achilles during a playoff loss at New Orleans, which came back from a 14-0 deficit at the time of his injury to end the Eagles’ season.
Brooks suffered a season-ending shoulder injury a week before the Eagles hosted Seattle in a playoff game last January. They lost that game too, making them 4-0 in playoff games he’s completed and 0-2 in ones he hasn’t since his arrival from the Houston Texans in 2016.
Brooks has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the game.
Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports was first to report the news, which Brooks confirmed on Twitter around a half-hour later.
After tearing his right Achilles, Brooks promised he would be back in time to start the 2019 regular season. Remarkably, he made good on that promise and did not miss another start until the 2019 postseason against Seattle, in which Matt Pryor started in his place.
The Eagles this offseason added Auburn tackles Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho in the NFL draft. But Driscoll is thought to be switching to center as Jason Kelce’s eventual replacement.
They also signed undrafted free agent Julian Good-Jones, a guard out of Iowa State.
Pryor and backup guards Nate Herbig and Sua Opata are holdovers from last year’s roster and could compete for the opening.
061620_nws_lowergrad
Sara McNeal, 17, of Cape May, sits on top of her car during a drive-in graduation ceremony Monday for Lower Cape May Regional High School graduates at the Cape May Airport.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony. Delsea and Riley DeCamillo, 25 and 18, both from Cape May.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony. (l-r) Julianna and CJ Bobik, 18 and 16, both of Cape May.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony. Matthew Madsen, 18, of the Villas.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony. Ashley Wycoff, 18, of the Villas.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony. Joe Lewis, 18, of Erma.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Michael Donnally celebrates his high school graduation.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Tyler Stump, 18, of Cape May, sits on the roof of his car to listen to the graduation speakers.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony. Stella Davis, 18, of Cape May/
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony. Branden Smith and Delaney Cluff, both 18 and from Cape May.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On June 15th, Students, family, and school administrators gathered at the Cape May Airport for Lower Township High School's "Drive-In" graduation ceremony.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
