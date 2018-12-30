A send off fit for a hero

The uniform of the late firefighter Natalie Dempsey is carried by a fellow firefighter into a viewing and services at Absegami High School on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Nearly one thousand firefighters and first responders from near and far came to salute and honor Mizpah Fire Company firefighter Natalie Dempsey, who died while responding to a fire call on Dec. 25, at funeral services at Absegami High School Sunday. The 21-year-old was remembered for her drive and determination, funny and sarcastic personality, and big heart. See photos of the service and procession here.

How cold will you be tonight if you're outside for New Year's Eve? It turns out, not that cold, but you may want to bring an umbrella. Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is predicting some rainy and gusty wind tonight as people count down to the new year, so bring along some of that rain gear.

Ravens win AFC North, Eagles, Colts get wild cards

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates with fans after the NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in Landover, Md. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 24-0. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It looks the Eagles will get chance to win another Super Bowl after Sunday's victory over Washington helped clinch a spot in the playoffs. The reigning champions, seeded sixth, will play the Bears in Chicago next Sunday. Relive the highlights of the game here.

If you're spending the first of the year by taking a polar bear plunge, you may want some tips from veteran plungers on how to do it right. Some South Jersey residents and visitors dish on everything from where to go, what to wear and what to bring, while first responders explain the safety precautions they take to keep everyone safe.

A lot can happen in just one year. To look back on some of the most important events of the year in South Jersey, check out the 18 biggest stories of 2018 here

Miss New York Nia Franklin reacts after being named Miss America 2019, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)