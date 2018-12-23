An early gift for Eagles fans
Sunday's win should put Eagles fans in a good holiday mood after the team earned a narrow victory over the Houston Texas. Although the win is keeping playoff hopes alive, the Eagles will need to win their next game in order for their chances to get better.
He may be leaving Congress, but that doesn't mean we've heard the last of Frank LoBiondo. As he packed up his things at his Mays Landing office, the U.S. senator said he won't be ready for retirement when he leaves office Jan. 3. Find out what he plans on next.
Santa is on the move! Despite a partial government shutdown, the military says the NORAD Tracks Santa won't be affected. About 1,500 civilian and military volunteers who will answer the phones for kids calling 1-877-HI-NORAD to see when Santa is coming.
At least one South Jersey woman was shocked when she was told that she was among several people who got their layaway items at Walmart in Hammonton paid off by an anonymous "Secret Santa." Walmart's corporate offices confirmed that the mystery payer gifted several customers to an early Christmas gift.
The number of women in law enforcement has grown in recent years. Local South Jersey policewomen talk about what inspired them to pursue their careers, and what it's like being a minority in this field. Read more about it here.