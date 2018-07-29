EAGLES SCHEDULE

Preseason

August

9 (Thurs.) Pittsburgh, 7 (NBC 10)

16 (Thurs.) at New Eng., 7:30 (NBC 10)

23 (Thurs.) at Cleveland, 8 (Fox)

30 (Thurs.) N.Y. Jets, 7 (NBC 10)

Regular season

September

6 (Thurs.) Atlanta, 8:20 (NBC)

16 at Tampa Bay, 1 (Fox)

23 Indianapolis, 1 (Fox)

30 at Tennessee, 1 (Fox)

October

7 Minnesota, 4:25 (Fox)

11 (Thurs.) at NYG, 8:20 (Fox, NFL)

21 Carolina, 1 (Fox)

28 at J’ville (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFL)

November

4 Open week

11 Dallas, 8:20 (NBC)

18 at New Orleans, 1 (Fox)

25 N.Y. Giants, 1 (Fox)

December

3 (Mon.) Washington, 8:15 (ESPN)

9 at Dallas, 4:25 (Fox)

16 at L.A. Rams, 8:20 (NBC)

23 Houston, 1 (CBS)

30 at Washington, 1 (Fox)

Tags