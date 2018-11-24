Tariffs on materials take a toll on South Jersey builders
Prices have gone up on wood and steel used to build South Jersey homes after U.S. tariffs were placed on Chinese goods and Canadian lumber and the costs are being passed down to the consumers. Prices for things as simple as metal door hinges have gone up, and South Jersey business and suppliers are feeling it. Read more here.
The Eagles pulled out a win Sunday against the New York Giants and broke a two-game losing streak. The Super Bowl champs still trail Dallas (6-5) and Washington (6-5) in the division with five regular-season games remaining. They're set play against the Redskins at the Linc next Monday night. Check out photos of Sunday's game here.
A possible vote on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey may be held today in a state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting. Sponsors of the bill, which would legalize the possession and personal use of up to an ounce of marijuana for people ages 21 and older, say it will save $127 million a year while opponents warn it may increase drug use, related car accidents and issues in poorer communities.
Ousted Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen isn't going down without a fight. The city's Board of Education voted earlier this month to not reappoint Allen as coach, stunning the community. Allen said he is not yet sure if he will hire a lawyer or enlist the help of the city's teacher's union, but either way, he is not giving up.
As more cases of a polio-like illness crop up across the country, one Egg Harbor Township family continues to look for answers for their 3-year-old son as he recovers from acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). Experts have not yet discovered what causes AFM, a rare, but serious illness that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis. Judah Aspenberg is one of 273 confirmed or suspected cases of AFM reported in 29 states so far this year. Judah is recovering with therapy.