The change of Atlantic City government referendum looks to be defeated based on early returns, but the final ballots have yet to be counted. As of Tuesday night, 3,275 ballots were cast against the proposed change, while 985 votes were in favor.
New Jersey Air National Guard members fromthe 177th Fighter Wing, made its way around the entire state Tuesday, including flying over Atlantic City and Wildwood, to honor the men and women working on the front lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar fly-over events have happened throughout the country.
New Jersey will more than double the number of public health professionals currently tracing COVID-19 cases, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. Newly hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are down 44% since late April; the number of people in the hospital is down 34% since the same time.
Cumberland County officials on Tuesday said that there have been 14 positive COVID-19 cases in county jail staff. Last month, county Freeholder Jack Surrency said that more than a dozen officers had tested positive. He called for reforms to the county's Corrections Department.
Egg Harbor Township High School freshman Justin Sweeney and St. Augustine Prep graduate Jayson Hoopes are continuing a trend among local baseball players. Both right-handed pitchers have decided to continue their athletic careers on the mound at Bainton Field at Rutgers University in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
