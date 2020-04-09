New high school football coaches missing training time: “It is an unfortunate situation,” said first-year Pleasantville coach Kyle Klein. “When I did get hired, we were training about three or four days a week. I was able to get to know most of the players then. But this is definitely a setback for our offseason training program.”
Linwood sisters making Easter baskets for isolated seniors: Lindsay Wilson, 23, and her sister Jaime, 19, started taking donations last week for Easter baskets. Their plan is to fill each basket with essentials, such as food and toiletries, to give to seniors unable to spend time with their families due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township sold for $325,000: Anthony Miranda, associate developer for buyer BHP LLC, said Wednesday they plan to demolish the buildings, adding they’re open to ideas for what will be built on the property.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey: The Press of Atlantic City is compiling a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Be sure to check them out here.
Atlantic City launches new online services: Applying for a marriage license, requesting a vital record or submitting a complaint about a broken streetlight are just a few of the things residents and business owners can now do online rather than make a trip to City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.