Pleasantville Locker Room

Coach Chris Sacco psychs up the Greyhounds before the game. Sacco’s pregame speeches often cap a theme that has developed in the practices leading up to game day.

New high school football coaches missing training time: “It is an unfortunate situation,” said first-year Pleasantville coach Kyle Klein. “When I did get hired, we were training about three or four days a week. I was able to get to know most of the players then. But this is definitely a setback for our offseason training program.”

Linwood sisters making Easter baskets for isolated seniors: Lindsay Wilson, 23, and her sister Jaime, 19, started taking donations last week for Easter baskets. Their plan is to fill each basket with essentials, such as food and toiletries, to give to seniors unable to spend time with their families due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township sold for $325,000: Anthony Miranda, associate developer for buyer BHP LLC, said Wednesday they plan to demolish the buildings, adding they’re open to ideas for what will be built on the property.

Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey: The Press of Atlantic City is compiling a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. Be sure to check them out here.

Atlantic City launches new online services: Applying for a marriage license, requesting a vital record or submitting a complaint about a broken streetlight are just a few of the things residents and business owners can now do online rather than make a trip to City Hall.

City Hall

City Hall in Atlantic City.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments