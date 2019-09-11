spt_holyspiritfb

Holy Spirit opened their football season hosting Mt. St. Joseph. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

Eastern (0-0) at Holy Spirit (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday (97.3 FM)

Holy Spirit is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. The Spartans were off last week after losing their opener to Mount St. Joseph of Maryland 56-27 on Aug. 30. Spirit sophomore quarterback Trevor Cohen threw for 191 yards in the loss. Eastern finished 6-3 last season. Spirit beat Eastern 30-22 last year.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments