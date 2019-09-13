Trevor Cohen was 8 for 14 passing with 126 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Holy Spirit. Ahmad Brown had five catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. E’lijah Gray had 14 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Eastern fell to 0-1.
Eastern Reg. 7 0 0 8 — 15
Holy Spirit 13 19 14 6 — 52
FIRST QUARTER
HS — Cohen 33 pass Brown (kick good)
HS — Cohen 20 pass Brown (conversion fail)
ER — 9 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
HS — P. Smith run (kick good)
HS — P. Smith run (conversion fail)
HS — Cohen 12 run (conversion fail)
THIRD QUARTER
HS — Gray 35 run (conversion fail)
HS — Cohen 35 pass Steward (Cohen run)
HS — Burns 24 pass J. Smth (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
ER — 4 run (run)
Records— HS 1-1, ER 0-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.