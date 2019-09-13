Trevor Cohen was 8 for 14 passing with 126 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for Holy Spirit. Ahmad Brown had five catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. E’lijah Gray had 14 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Eastern fell to 0-1.

Eastern Reg. 7 0 0 8 — 15

Holy Spirit 13 19 14 6 — 52

FIRST QUARTER

HS — Cohen 33 pass Brown (kick good)

HS — Cohen 20 pass Brown (conversion fail)

ER — 9 run (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

HS — P. Smith run (kick good)

HS — P. Smith run (conversion fail)

HS — Cohen 12 run (conversion fail)

THIRD QUARTER

HS — Gray 35 run (conversion fail)

HS — Cohen 35 pass Steward (Cohen run)

HS — Burns 24 pass J. Smth (conversion fail)

FOURTH QUARTER

ER — 4 run (run)

Records— HS 1-1, ER 0-1.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments