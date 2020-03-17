138 POUNDS
The junior lost in the first round of the state tournament, but won seven straight wrestleback bouts en route to a third-place finish and a spot on the podium. Hummel also captured his second District 29 title and finished second at Region 8. He finished 31-2.
