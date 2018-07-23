ATLANTIC CITY — City Council gave final approval last week to designate a University District around the coming Stockton University campus in the city.
City Council introduced the ordinance in April that would implement a University District Overlay Zone in the Chelsea area around the new campus.
The district would span along Albany Avenue from the Boardwalk to Bader Field and would be bordered by Sovereign and Dover avenues.
The zone also includes the area between Albany and Trenton avenues to West End Avenue, as well as about 50 acres of Bader Field.
The ordinance passed 9-0 Wednesday.
“Stockton wants to be good neighbors,” Brian Jackson, chief operating officer for Stockton’s Atlantic City campus, said at the Wednesday meeting. “We see this as a way in which we can help to stimulate economic development in the community.”
Jackson described the University District at the meeting and said the overlay is meant to help bring economic development and investment to the area, along with spurring resident interest in the area.
The designation would give a green light for the university to equip the streets with banners and signs and provide a designation for Stockton’s territory in the city.
The university is in the process of creating signage to help identify the district, according to a news release from Stockton.
“The designation recognizes Stockton’s impact on Atlantic City and the surrounding region,” Jackson said. “As an anchor institution, we look forward to helping attract and expand the social, economic and cultural features that will support Stockton and the entire community.”
The Atlantic City campus is scheduled to open for classes Sept. 5 and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 20 on the Boardwalk.