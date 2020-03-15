Send school-related closings, cancellations and postponements to newstips@pressofac.com.
New Closures as of Sunday:
ABSECON SCHOOLS
The Absecon School District will operate on a half-day schedule for all students with the day concluding at 12:40 p.m.; all after-school activities including PALS will be canceled. The school also announced that it will implement our Health-Related Closure Preparedness Plan starting Tuesday. Click here for more details.
GALLOWAY SCHOOLS
Galloway Township public schools will be closed from Tuesday, March 17, on. Students and staff should report on Monday, March 16.
EGG HARBOR CITY SCHOOLS
All Egg Harbor City public schools will be closed starting Monday. The closure will continue at least through Friday, April 17, the end of Spring Break, according to a letter Superintendent Adrienne Shulby sent to families on Sunday. Students were sent home with packets containing two weeks of instructional materials and should look for updates regarding further materials.
Nurses will be in touch Monday, March 16, with students who have medication at school so arrangements can be made to pick it up. Students who get free or reduced price lunch will still be able to get it during the closure. They can pick breakfast up at the Community School from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. They should wait outside of the cafeteria to pick up the meals, Shulby said.
GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL SCHOOLS
Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools will close starting Tuesday, March 17, according to a letter to families from Superintendent John Keenan. The closure will last until April 20, when the school returns from Spring Break, but could be updated at any time, Keenan said. More information on online, remote learning is forthcoming. Breakfast and lunch is available to all students to pick-up throughout the closure. They can pick up. their meals between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. starting Tuesday in the lobby of each school, and the rear Commons for Cedar Creek High School.
BRIGANTINE
Brigantine public schools will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17, and stretching at least until April 20, according to Superintendent Glenn Robbins. Students are "strongly encouraged" to attend school on Monday, Robbins said in a letter to parents, as they will be provided with additional guidance and reassurance about the closure. Only essential personnel will be allowed into the school starting Tuesday. Grades K through 2nd will be working off paper packets which they received on Friday and grades 3rd through 8th will work on online applications that they've used throughout the school year. Staff will prepare meals for eligible students throughout the closure, and specifics about meals will be available to students and parents on Monday, Robbins said.
DIOCESE OF CAMDEN
All schools in the Diocese of Camden — including Wildwood Catholic, Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St. Joseph High School in Hammonton, Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City, Bishop McHugh Catholic School in Cape May Court House, etc. — will close effective Monday for at least two weeks, the diocese announced Saturday.
“Principals and faculty of each Catholic school have prepared extensive plans for remote learning to ensure the continuation of education for as long as schools are closed. These plans will immediately be put into action by our principals who will communicate them to parents and students. Each day that students complete their lessons via remote learning during this school closure will count towards the required 180 days of school. It is hoped that this closure will not force an extension of the school year,” Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan said in a statement.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
• The Atlantic City School District is advising all staff and students to report Monday for a full day “due to the rapidly evolving circumstances of the coronavirus.”
• The Atlantic County Institute of Technology has canceled all field trips and after-school events and ceremonies where a large audience is expected.
In the event of the school closing, teachers have been preparing lessons that will be delivered online using school-issued Chromebooks, the Atlantic County Vocational School District said Friday.
• Egg Harbor Township High School has postponed its production of “Les Miserables” until May 1-3. All after-school activities have been postponed or canceled.
• Galloway Township School District’s sixth grade dance Friday is canceled.
• The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District has canceled or postponed all field trips for the remainder of the year.
All athletics and activities are suspended through March. All community use of schools is canceled. A half day Friday is planned for students with a noon dismissal as the staff prepares to transition to online instruction.
• Hamilton Township Public Schools will hold half-day sessions Monday and Tuesday for “staff training, articulation and professional development related to online homebound instruction for students,” the district said in a statement Friday.
• Hammonton schools will have an early dismissal Monday for students to collect materials. Schools will be closed beginning Tuesday for a minimum of two weeks, possibly until April 20, Superintendent Robin Chieco said. Teachers have developed lessons to be completed while school is not in session. Those lessons can be found on the staff directory for each school with a link to “Home Instruction-Assignment.”
The most efficient means of contacting a staff member will be through email while schools are closed. A letter will be posted on the district website and sent home Monday. The situation will be reviewed every two weeks.
• Holy Spirit High School in Absecon will be closed for a minimum of two weeks starting Monday. The school will send a remote learning plan to families Saturday, and “it is hoped that this closure will not force an extension of the school year,” the school said.
The school also has canceled all sports and activities for the foreseeable future and has postponed its production of “Guys and Dolls.”
• Mainland Regional, Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point school districts are closed until March 30.
Mainland has postponed the spring musical, “Mama Mia,” until April 30, with additional shows set for May 1 and 2.
• The Pleasantville School District is postponing all planned field trips indefinitely.
• St. Joseph High School in Hammonton will be closed Monday to March 27, the school said Saturday. Distance learning will be activated Tuesday.
• St. Augustine Prep and Our Lady of Mercy Academy have suspended all on-campus activities until March 30.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
• Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large after school events until further notice.
• Middle Township High School scrimmages are canceled through March 31.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
• Cumberland Regional High School’s spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” has been postponed.
• Millville High School has postponed Millville’s Got Talent until further notice.
• Vineland Public Schools will hold a full day of classes Monday. Tuesday through Friday will be half days to allow teachers and students time to prepare for online learning, the district said in an online message.
Vineland High School’s production of “James and the Giant Peach” has been postponed until further notice.
• Upper Deerfield Township’s Woodruff Middle School has canceled Career Day on March 27.
• All Cumberland County schools have restricted out-of-state or out-of-country field trips.
OCEAN COUNTY
• Pinelands Regional High School will be closed until March 27, the Pinelands Regional School District announced Saturday.
The district will maintain communication with families though Blackboard, Facebook, Oncourse and district websites. Students will participate in distance learning activities prepared by the teachers. Bagged meals will be available for pickup between 10:30 a.m. and noon in the front foyer of the school.
Board meetings will be held as scheduled. Board members will have the option to participate remotely, and the meetings will be streamed live to the public.
• Stafford Township school buildings will be closed to all students starting Monday through March 30, the school district said Saturday.
All students received a packet of learning materials to complete at home. If your child was absent or did not receive a packet, it will be available for pickup 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Avenue Elementary School cafeteria side entrance.
Meals will be available for pickup 10 a.m. to noon at the cafeteria side entrance for students who qualify for free or reduced-fee meals.
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY
Stockton has extended its spring break until March 24. When students return, all classes will be held online and the campus will remain open. Stockton has canceled the following events:
March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
All spring break athletic field trips
ROWAN UNIVERSITY
Rowan has extended its spring until March 30. When classes resume, all in-person instruction will move online for the remainder of the semester.
All NCAA activities have been canceled through the end of the semester, as have many intercollegiate programs nationally. Student-athletes will return from their spring break trips shortly.
The university will remain open to accommodate students who choose to remain on campus and need dining and other resources or support for their educational needs.
The medical schools’ coursework will transition to online platforms. Experiential learning and rotations will continue.
On-campus events are strongly discouraged. Everyone should make alternate plans for off-campus meetings and other events, participating online or using other remote means.
ATLANTIC CAPE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Atlantic Cape Community College has extended its spring break through March 30. All classes will be taught online when they resume.
The college will remain open, but there will be no face-to-face classes.
Students who want to use support services such as advising or tutoring in the libraries at all three campuses will be able to do so.
Students will have access to the library at the Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May County campuses. The libraries are available to students only, with proper student identification.
There are no team sports this spring season.
The game rooms are closed until further notice.
Events will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they should be canceled.
ROWAN COLLEGE OF SOUTH JERSEY — CUMBERLAND CAMPUS
After spring break March 28, Rowan College of South Jersey will transition all face-to-face and hybrid courses to online for the remainder of the spring semester.
Courses that meet online only will continue to meet as scheduled through the additional spring break week, March 23–27.
The college will remain open for all services including tutoring and advisement; however, the college is already scheduled to be closed Thursday and Friday.
Students are welcome to use resources such as computers, printers and Wi-Fi in the college’s open computer labs and libraries.
The Radio, Television & Film and Computer Graphic Arts labs will remain accessible as open computer labs for students enrolled in CGA and RTF courses.
More information is available at rcsj.edu/coronavirus.
OCEAN COUNTY COLLEGE
Beginning Monday and continuing through March 29, Ocean County College will move to virtual instruction and primarily remote business practices. The college will remain open during this time. Students are on spring break through March 22.
All face-to-face classes are canceled from March 23 through 29 and will instead move to online instruction. Some face-to-face classes cannot easily be moved to an online format. Alternate arrangements will be provided by instructors for those classes.
All online classes will continue as usual following spring break.
The OCC Library will be closed, but remote access remains available.
Continuing education classes are postponed or may continue by way of distance learning. All continuing education students should contact their instructor for specific details regarding CPE meeting times.
All events scheduled to take place through March 29 will be canceled or rescheduled, including theater productions, planetarium shows, outside rentals, employee meetings, student events and trustee meetings.
Canteen Food Service will be closed.
The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts has canceled or rescheduled the following events:
Artrageous, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon featuring Lucia Jackson, originally scheduled for March 22, has been canceled.
Both performances of “Assisted Living: The Musical,” scheduled for March 28, have been rescheduled for 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 27.
The Congregation B’Nai Israel presents The Maccabeats event scheduled for March 29 has been canceled.
“National Geographic Live – Capturing the Impossible,” originally scheduled for April 2, has been rescheduled for Sept. 24 at the same time.
“The Amazing Max,” originally scheduled for April 4, has been rescheduled for May 25 at 7 p.m.
— Claire Lowe and Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club to remain open Monday, March 16
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will remain open on Monday, March 16, according to COO Torrie Garvin.
Daily updates will be available on the chapter's Facebook and Instagram pages, Garvin said.
Police in Lower Twp. and Middle Twp. will take non-emergency reports over phone
The Middle Township Police Department and the Lower Township Police Department Saturday evening said they would be looking to take any reports from residents that are non-emergencies and do not require the collection of evidence over the phone.
The change is to cut down on unnecessary interactions that could spread the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the two departments said in separate news releases.
Dispatchers will take callers' information and an officer will reach out in a "timely manner," Lower Township Police said.
The two departments stressed that the change was only for minor reports and was to protect the vulnerable populations in the community who could be easily infected with careless interactions.
"We feel that because our officers interact with many people throughout the day, having them unnecessarily interact with residents, many of which are considered ‘vulnerable’, is a prudent and judicious approach to limiting a possible exposure," Middle Township said in the release.
Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate
Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate will remain open during normal business hours for the time being. Various programs will be rescheduled, and the following will be cancelled beginning March 15:
- Group Fitness Classes
- Aquatics Classes
- Swim Lessons
- Swim Team
The Upcoming Events section of Katz's website will provide specific updates.
Barnegat Town Hall closed
The Township of Barnegat announced the following Saturday:
- Starting Monday, March 16, the town hall, recreation/community center and township owned buildings will be closed to the general public (excepting the police department vestibule). The public will only be allowed to enter with an appointment if they've answered no to the these screeing questions. Are you having flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath? In the last 14 days have you traveled to a high-risk area for transmission of COVID-19 (mostly Europe or China)? Have you been in close contact with someone who is confirmed or is being evaluated for COVID-19?
- Township offices will be fully staffed. Citizens will be required to phone, email or postal mail their business. Where available, payments will be taken over the phone or can be left in the drop box in front of Town Hall. Online services and forms can be found on the township's website.
- No changes will be made to trash or recycling pick-ups.
Municipal Directory: 609-698-0080
Departmental Extension:
Public Works: Trash/Recycling: 120
Tax/Water Collector: 140, 142, 143
Tax Assessor: 147
Building Permits: 114, 150, 153
Planning/Zoning Board: 155
Code Enforcement: 159
Recreation: 130, 132, 122
Finance: 164
Municipal Clerk: 174, 190
Registrar Vital Statistics: 176
W/S Utility Maintenance: 609-698-6185
Middle Township announcements
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue announced Saturday afternoon, the following measures:
- All programs at the Devico Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.
- All indoor programs and activities at recreation centers are cancelled.
- Spring sports scrimmages and games are postponed.
- The Homework Club at the MLK Center will continue while schools are open.
- Outdoor facilities will remain open to the public.
- As ordered by the state, Middle Township Municipal Court dates are cancelled through the end of March.
- Town Hall will remain open. All those in need of municipal services are encouraged to communicate by email or phone when possible.
- The police department will be releasing new protocols related to officers response to minor, not emergency, calls for service.
Ocean City PTA's A Night in Monte Carlo
Given the recent recommendations of the Cape May County Health Department, a decision has been made to postpone the Night in Monte Carlo casino event scheduled for March 21 at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. A new date will be set.
Absecon Little League
The Absecon Athletic & Social Club and Absecon Little League have suspended all practices and games effective immediately, the city says.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore
The board of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore in Galloway Township decided Thursday to suspend all activities at its UU Center for four weeks, and longer if warranted. Worship will still happen online, as will twice weekly pastoral chat sessions which will be broadcast on ZOOM.
Cape May MAC cancels two programs
In an abundance of caution for our attendees, The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) announces cancellation of two public programs:
Wednesday, March 18 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Wonderful Women of World War II, with Rich Chiemingo
Heroes overseas and on the home front, the women of World War II: who they were, what they accomplished and why they should be remembered. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Wednesday, March 25 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Fabulous First Ladies (Part II), with Mary Stewart
The second half of MAC’s popular Fabulous First Ladies series. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Project Prom at Kensington Furniture in Northfield
An annual drive to give away 2,000 prom dresses to local girls has been postponed to mid-April due to COVID-19 fears, organizer Rene Kane wrote in an email Friday.
A message to Kane from Kensington said the store wanted to minimize the number of people inside it at a given time.
"Today, 40 girls left with dresses and huge smiles on their faces. We shed a few happy tears, which made us all feel that the work involved to put this together was worth it," Kane wrote in an email. "We left all the racks as if we will be back."
Project Prom originally was scheduled to run Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
South Jersey Jazz Society cancels performances
The South Jersey Jazz Society announced Friday that it was suspending all performances until mid-April.
Mission Point Church
Mission Point Church in Somers Point sent an email to parishioners Friday evening saying Sunday services on March 15 and March 22 have been canceled. The church also will not hold its junior and senior high youth group meetings on March 15 and 19. Also, its Mothers of Preschoolers ministry will not meet on March 17. For more information, go to the church's website at mymissionpoint.com.
Avalon Library and History Center cancel programming
The Avalon Free Public Library and History Center has canceled all programming through April 10, according to a news release from the library. However, the library will remain open from patrons with normal hours of operation.
For updates, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting canceled
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 8.
Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo has been postponed
The Wildwoods Convention Center and the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, to a date TBD.
98 Degrees show in Atlantic City postponed
The 98 Degrees show scheduled for April 18 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino has been postponed to July 11.
Cape May police cancel comedy night
The Cape May Police Department have canceled comedy night.
Cape May Point Planning Board meeting postponed
The Cape May Point Planning Board meeting scheduled for March 18 has been postponed, according to a news release from the board. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 15.
Atlantic City Free Public Library programs
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic City Free Public Library has canceled all of its programs and classes through mid-April.
“Our top priority is the safety of our public and staff,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said. “We’ll revisit the situation in a month and consult with local officials to see when it’s safe to resume our usual schedule.”
Follow the library on social media or visit acfpl.org for updates.
Fresh Start Church moves gathering from in-person to online
Fresh Start Church has moved all face-to-face gatherings online over concerns for the spread of COVID-19. Volunteer teams will not be meeting. Instead, they encouraged those who would attend to watch one of the four online gatherings they have planned for Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
🚨 CFFC 82 POSTPONED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/odKCEg3Yhf— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) March 12, 2020
Gov. Murphy recommends canceling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Stockton University events
The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.