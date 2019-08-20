ABSECON — Citing concerns of the quality and quantity of educational opportunities offered at Pleasantville High School, the board of education in Absecon voted Monday to begin the process of ending its sending and receiving relationship with the neighboring town.
"This vote follows a long and careful process undertaken by our board. We are committed fully to seeing it through, because we believe it to be in the best interests of our taxpayers and students," Absecon school board President Thomas Grites wrote in a statement released after the meeting.
Monday's action is just one step in a process that began years ago with discussions in Absecon and picked up speed last year when the district authorized a feasibility study to determine if the move was possible. If approved by the DOE, Absecon students would attend Absegami High School in Galloway Township. It take between one and two years for the Commissioner of Education to make a decision on the matter, and even then the decision could face appeals.
Absecon students currently attend high school in Pleasantville though a decadeslong sending and receiving relationship where Absecon pays tuition of $18,000 per student, but not many students choose to attend. Instead, they opt for Atlantic County Institute of Technology or schools that participate in the School Choice Program, like Mainland. In addition, some students attend private high schools.
State enrollment data shows that, on average, about less than 10% of eighth-grade students from Absecon end up attending Pleasantville High School. In 2017-2018, 37 students in grades ninth through 12th from Absecon attended Pleasantville.
New Jersey Department of Education spokesman Michael Yaple said that the department is aware and has been communicating with superintendents from both Absecon and Pleasantville on the matter. He said that the state has not yet received the feasibility study.
According to Yaple, Absecon will need to satisfy three requirements in order to receive approval from the Commissioner of Education: the severance would not adversely impact education programming; the financial stability of the districts; or racial composition of the districts.
Absecon's feasibility study, presented in May, stated that consultants reached out to Pleasantville's superintendent, but received no response. The former superintendent, Clarence Alston, left the district at the end of June after Pleasantville was assigned a second state monitor due to financial issues and turmoil on the school board. Interim Superintendent Dennis Anderson did not respond to a request for comment.
A special counsel, Porzio, Bromberg, & Newman will now petition the DOE to move forward with the severance and create a new agreement with Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
Absecon Superintendent Dan Dooley said Absegami offers more academic and extracurricular programs for students, citing 180 courses at various levels, 40 clubs and activities, over 20 AP courses, an Early College program -- also available at Pleasantville -- over 20 sports programs, and Magnet programs.
Greater Egg Harbor school board also voted on accepting Absecon students Monday night. Superintendent John Keenan said that, like many schools in South Jersey, the three-high school district has been experiencing declining enrollment, so space is not an issue.
"Absegami is an outstanding high school and we have the physical room to accommodate more students. We welcome Absecon as a partner and were excited if their petition is successful for them to join our regional district," Keenan said Tuesday morning.
Greater Egg Harbor serves high school students in Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township and Oakcrest and accepts students from Port Republic and Washington Township (Burlington County) through tuition agreements.
According to Absecon's feasibility study, Absecon and its new sending district would both benefit financially from the switch because of lower tuition costs per student. Pleasantville could experience a small tax increase due to the loss of tuition. The study also examined differences in academic achievement between the schools, citing graduation rates, SAT and state standardized test scores that were higher at Absegami and Mainland than at Pleasantville. It also found that there would be no substantial impact on the racial makeup of the student populations.
The feasibility study suggests a phase-in approach, with current Pleasantville High School students from Absecon allowed to stay at Pleasantville through graduation but all new high school students attending Absegami.
The study acknowledges the possibility that more Absecon high school students will attend Greater Egg Harbor than now in Pleasantville.
“If the numbers increase, the receiving district and associated districts will see larger tax levy reductions, Pleasantville’s change will stay the same and the Absecon’s tax levy will increase,” the study states.
This is not the first South Jersey district to sever its sending agreement in favor of a different school district. In 2014, Longport -- a nonoperating district with about a dozen high school students -- was allowed to end its relationship with Atlantic City High School and instead send students to Ocean City.
The decision took two years and reversed a previous decision that found Longport leaving Atlantic City would have an impact on the racial makeup of the school. A final agreement in 2015, allowed Longport students to make a choice between Atlantic City or Ocean City.
View Absecon's feasibility study and video from the May presentation here.