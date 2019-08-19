ABSECON — Citing concerns of the quality and quantity of educational opportunities offered at Pleasantville High School, the board of education in Absecon will vote Monday to begin the process to end its sending and receiving relationship with the neighboring town.
The vote will authorize a special counsel, Porzio, Bromberg, & Newman, to petition the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) to move forward with the severance and create a new agreement with Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. Under the proposal, Absecon students would attend Absegami High School in Galloway Township.
“For many years, the Board has had increasing concerns that the quality of educational services provided to its students is not commensurate with that which its students receive between kindergarten and grade eight,” the resolution states.
The resolution up for vote Monday states that the Absecon school board has entered into extensive dialogue with the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School Board of Education, which “ready, willing, and able to educate Absecon’s students on a tuition basis.”
Greater Egg Harbor Superintendent John Keenan was not available Monday for comment.
DOE spokesman Michael Yaple said that the department is aware and has been communicating with superintendents from both Absecon and Pleasantville on the matter. He said that the state has not yet received the feasibility study.
According to Yaple, Absecon will need to satisfy three requirements in order to receive approval from the Commissioner of Education: the severance would not adversely impact education programming; the financial stability of the districts; or racial composition of the districts.
This is not the first South Jersey district to sever its sending agreement in favor of a different school district. In 2014, Longport -- a nonoperating district with about a dozen high school students -- was allowed to end its relationship with Atlantic City High School and instead send students to Ocean City. The decision was years in the making and reversed a previous decision that found Longport leaving Atlantic City would have an impact on the racial makeup of the school. An agreement in 2015, allowed Longport students to make a choice between Atlantic City or Ocean City.
According to Absecon's feasibility study completed in May 2019 by Statistical Forecasting, LLC, Peter Carter, M.A. and Steven Cea, M.B.A., Greater Egg Harbor and Mainland Regional High School District both expressed willingness to accept Absecon students.
The study concluded that Absecon and its new sending district would both benefit financially from the switch, but Pleasantville could experience a small tax increase, but not significant. It examined differences in academic achievement between the schools, citing graduation rates, SAT and state standardized test scores and comparing them between Pleasantville, Absegami and Mainland. It also found that there would be no substantial impact on the racial makeup of the student populations.
Absecon students currently attend high school in Pleasantville though a sending and receiving relationship where Absecon pays tuition per student.
State enrollment data shows that, on average, about less than 10% of eighth-grade students from Absecon end up attending Pleasantville High School. Some students can attend Atlantic County Institute of Technology or schools that participate in the School Choice Program, like Mainland. In addition, some students attend private high schools.
In 2012-13, Absecon sent 66 students to Pleasantville. In 2017-2018, 37 students in grades ninth through 12th from Absecon attended Pleasantville High School, which had a total student population of about 760.
The study stated that consultants reached out to Pleasantville Superintendent but received no response. The former superintendent, Clarence Alston, left the district at the end of June after Pleasantville was assigned a second state monitor due to financial issues and turmoil on the school board. Interim Superintendent Dennis Anderson was not available Monday for comment.
The feasibility study suggests a phase-in approach, with current Pleasantville High School students from Absecon allowed to stay at Pleasantville through graduation but all new high school students attending Absegami.
The study acknowledges the possibility that more Absecon high school students will attend Greater Egg Harbor than now in Pleasantville, but does not make a prediction on impact.
“We cannot predict if this will occur, or how significant it might be,” the study states. “If the numbers increase, the receiving district and associated districts will see larger tax levy reductions, Pleasantville’s change will stay the same and the Absecon’s tax levy will increase.”
The meeting begins 7 p.m. Monday in the library of the Marsh School. View the feasibility study and video from the May presentation here.