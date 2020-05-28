ABSECON — One year before his contract was set to expire, the city’s Board of Education unanimously approved a new, five-year contract for Superintendent Dan Dooley.
“There were some questions, but the board was in full support,” school board President Tom Grites said.
The contract, which takes effect July 1, was approved Tuesday during a Zoom meeting and includes a 3% annual increase.
“We feel it’s very fair from our perspective,” Grites said of the board.
Dooley was hired in the district in 2018 at $140,000 and entered into a three-year contract with a 2% annual salary increase, which was set to expire in June 2021.
This year, Dooley’s base salary was $142,800, which is consistent with comparable K-8 districts in Atlantic County, Grites said.
Under his current contract, Dooley was eligible for an up to 14.99% merit bonus each year based off his salary. His new contract does not include merit pay. Dooley said he had declined the merit pay last year, although he met all of his target goals.
Dooley said he requested the contract be renegotiated to get ahead of any negotiations in the final year of his contract. He added he “just wanted to know that all parties were committed and set those goals together.”
He was happy the board supported the new contract.
“We definitely have some targeted goals in regard to social, emotional, behavioral and academic that we started to make gains, but everyone knows that real change takes three to five years,” he said.
