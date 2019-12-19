GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Robotics clubs from Absegami and Cedar Creek high school each received more than $4,000 in equipment this week as part of a grant from the nonprofit FIRST Mid-Atlantic to expand local robotics teams and inspire future engineers.
“We wish you the best of luck and go build a robot,” FIRST Mid-Atlantic Development Director Herb Katz told the students Thursday.
He and Joe Troy, program director, met with students from both schools inside the library at Absegami Thursday to present the donation and give students inspiration, advice and strategy in their upcoming competition.
“Picking one thing to do with the game, doing it really well should be your goal,” Troy said. “Don’t get overwhelmed with all the possibilities, and you’ll really enjoy your first year and you’ll have success.”
The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics competition welcomes students from across the country to create a robot to perform a challenge. Students are judged not only on the completion of the task, but teamwork, mentorship, engineering, creativity, design and safety.
The organization was founded 30 years ago by Dean Kamen, an American inventor and engineer most well-known for the Segway, but who also invented the portable infusion pump.
“He was trying to encourage students directly in terms of careers they can have,” Troy said. “And a great way to do that is this.”
He said building robots is fun and involves many aspects of engineering and science that can be useful for students in the future.
“It’s playing on the strengths they already have,” Troy said.
The two schools, both part of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, met with Troy and Katz over the summer to present their plans to expand their respective robotics programs.
“We’ve been doing robotics for 5 or 6 years. We started really small to try and grow it,” said Rob Schmid, Absegami’s Supervisor of Science.
The team at Absegami, led by advisers Sean Swanson and Mike Haluska, had started with the underwater robotics competition SeaPerch at Rowan University, and last spring took first place in the pool events and second place overall. Now they have set their sights on a bigger competition.
The 2020 FIRST Mid-Atlantic Robotics Competition will kick off in early January at Lenape High School and students have six weeks to create. The competition extends several weeks in March with a district championship in early April, followed by the national competition.
Sydney Mullin is one of five seniors on Absegami’s robotics team that joined as freshmen. Mullin, 17, of Galloway Township said she didn’t have any robotics experience, but thought the concept sounded cool. She is part of the district’s computer science magnet and was recently accepted into Princeton where she will study engineering.
Mullin is excited that she will be able to enter the FIRST competition in her last year in the district.
“When we first started, we were kind of clues. Now, with all this extra equipment, we’re going to be able to build bigger, better things,” she said.
Katz said that the equipment, funded through a donation from the Argosy Foundation, includes a 3-D printer, a workbench and various tools to build the robot.
Troy said many schools with robotics teams start by borrowing equipment from various departments throughout the school, which could become difficult to manage. This allows the club to have the equipment they need at their fingertips through the duration of the project.
This year’s competition is sponsored by Lucasfilm and Disney as part of the Star Wars: Force for Change philanthropic initiative, according to FIRST. FIRST estimates that more than 615,000 students from at least 113 countries will participate this season.
