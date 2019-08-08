Atlantic City High School students will no longer be required to wear uniforms to school in the upcoming school year, according to a notice posted to the district’s website this week.
Principal LaQuetta Small did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday on the policy change.
According to the new dress code policy posted online, “The Board believes school dress code can enhance the school learning environment, establish greater school pride and promote a safe and friendly environment for all students.”
“Proper grooming sets the tone for a respectable high school. Although it is not within the province of the school to dictate styles, it is our responsibility to strive for a positive learning atmosphere. Anything which might distract from that must, in fairness to all, be discouraged,” the policy reads.
The new rules include keeping a clean and well-groomed appearance, avoiding extremes in appearance that are disrupting or distracting, and no tolerance for dress or grooming that jeopardizes student safety. The policy also includes a list of inappropriate content for clothing that includes obscenities and vulgarities in pictures or words, hats or hoods, drug or gang references, midriff baring clothes, clothes that are extremely tight or reveal undergarments, and spaghetti strap or sleeveless tops, among other exclusions.
According to the school’s policy book available online, the student uniform policy was created in May 2007 and mandated all secondary school students to wear a uniform.
