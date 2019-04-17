Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kristina Lam, a senior recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jennifer Jamison, school librarian, serves snacks for student during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jarmine Rodriguez, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jarmine Rodriguez, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Students got to hear songs, poems, stories and other talents during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Yousaf Afzal, a junior, performs an original rap during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Eria Rahman, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jennifer Jamison, school librarian, serves snacks for student during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Matt Ramirez and others applaud performers Wednesday during a coffee house event for students at the Atlantic City High School library.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Student artwork was on display during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Enthusiastic audience at the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kristina Lam, a senior recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ayanna Gonzalez, of junior, performs a song during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jennifer Jamison, school librarian, serves snacks for student during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jarmine Rodriguez, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Student artwork was on display during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jarmine Rodriguez, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ayanna Gonzalez, of junior, performs a song during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Students got to hear songs, poems, stories and other talents during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Micaela DeLos Santos Perez, performs a song during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Yousaf Afzal, a junior, performs an original rap during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ahmad Marshall, a senior sings during coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eria Rahman, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jennifer Jamison, school librarian, serves snacks for student during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — “I hate you,” Jasmine Rodriguez boomed into the microphone.
The microphone cut out.
But around her, her peers listened intently as she continued reading an original short story. Despite the technical difficulty, Rodriguez, 18, finished her reading then sat down to resounding applause.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
This was the first Atlantic City High School Coffee House event, hosted in the school’s library Wednesday. Hundreds of students filtered in and out throughout the day to listen or perform.
“It’s a lot of kids in here who get bullied for trying to express themselves,” 17-year-old Ayanna Gonzalez said. “Here, they have a chance to be who they actually are.”
1 of 32
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019.
Kristina Lam, a senior recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jennifer Jamison, school librarian, serves snacks for student during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jarmine Rodriguez, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jarmine Rodriguez, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Students got to hear songs, poems, stories and other talents during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Yousaf Afzal, a junior, performs an original rap during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Eria Rahman, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jennifer Jamison, school librarian, serves snacks for student during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
PHOTOS from the Atlantic City High School Coffee House
1 of 32
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Enthusiastic audience at the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Student artwork was on display during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kristina Lam, a senior recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ayanna Gonzalez, of junior, performs a song during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jennifer Jamison, school librarian, serves snacks for student during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jarmine Rodriguez, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Student artwork was on display during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jarmine Rodriguez, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ayanna Gonzalez, of junior, performs a song during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Students got to hear songs, poems, stories and other talents during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Micaela DeLos Santos Perez, performs a song during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Yousaf Afzal, a junior, performs an original rap during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ahmad Marshall, a senior sings during coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Matt Ramirez and others applaud performers Wednesday during a coffee house event for students at the Atlantic City High School library.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Eria Rahman, a senior, recites an original story during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jennifer Jamison, school librarian, serves snacks for student during the coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Coffeehouse for students at the Atlantic City High School library, Atlantic City, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The event was organized by Jennifer Jamison, the high school library media specialist, with the help of many other teachers. Jamison said she wanted to create a “community space” for self-expression.
“These kids need access and exposure to as many experiences as they can possibly get,” she said.
Jamison said there is a huge pool of talent within the high school that she wanted to highlight, and the students were excited to participate.
A small café-like atmosphere was created in the center of the library with seating arranged around the microphone, the wooden school-grade furniture disguised with blankets and pillows.
Students were greeted with donated pastries from Minos and Formica Bros. bakeries, and an abundance of coffee. Jamison said the promise of free food helped draw students.
PLEASANTVILLE — The school district will face another tough budget year due to salary increa…
Many students only came to watch, but several dozen performed. Tyhier Williams, 17, sang “Good Woman” by La'Porsha Renae at the recommendation of a counselor. He enjoyed the coffee house and said it was a “safe haven” for those who may not like to perform in front of others.
“It was great. They were amazing,” Williams said.
Gonzalez said she came because she didn’t want to go to class, but a friend talked her into performing. She sang “One of Them Days” by Kiana Lede.
“It seemed pretty cool because it’s the first time we’ve ever had this,” she said, admitting she was nervous.
Rodriguez said she was proud of those who participated.
“It brings a lot of school spirit because you’re seeing your peers,” she said.
Jamison said the school board has asked her to make the coffeehouse a monthly event, but because of the legwork, she isn’t sure how many more she will hold. She wants to have at least two a year, and is looking for volunteers to help.
“I hope to do this more often. I hope this library transforms,” she said.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.