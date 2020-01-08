TRENTON – Atlantic City Free Public Library and Millville Public Library were among the 14 recipients of more than $1 million in grant funding for adult literacy, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) announced.

“Our libraries have always been the cornerstones of our communities, and this program will provide these important partners with resources they need to offer literacy and career services,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

Atlantic City Free Public Library will receive $94,600 and Millville Public Library $55,000 through the Community Library Adult Literacy and Career Pathway program. The total funding being allocated statewide is $1,128,273 and will contribute to programs such as basic adult literacy courses, English language learner courses, stackable credential training, and job search assistance.

