Atlantic City resident and local youth advocate Shalanda Austin will be honored Friday with the county’s annual Community Spirit award during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Austin, 45, is the founder of the In My C.A.R.E. mentoring program, which helps coach and support local girls ages 8 to 18. In addition, Austin is an author, an accelerated reading teacher at the Atlantic City School District and also teaches gospel.
“Ms. Austin may not yet be well known to all because she has quietly worked to make a difference in our community without expectation or need of personal recognition. She is truly one of our unsung heroes,” Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. “It is for that reason that I am proud to honor her with this award in the name of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a man who embodied humility. As he once said, ‘Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service.’”
Austin earned her associate’s degree in criminal justice from Atlantic Cape Community College and a bachelor’s in political science from Stockton University. She is currently working towards her master’s degree.
Austin said that being born and raised in Atlantic City, she has seen the problems that have overtaken the community.
“As a child looking in, you want to help, but there’s not much you can do,” Austin said. “I grew up and I saw the different deficiencies.”
She said that she saw others trying to make positive changes and she also wanted to be a catalyst for change. The In My C.A.R.E. mentoring program was one of the ways she has been able to do just that.
“I saw that a lot of our young girls were ending up pregnant at an early age and the drop out rate was really high, and a lot of grandparents raising daughters, a lot of single family homes. I remember what helped me was the older women besides my sisters who took me under their wings,” Austin said.
Since its founding in 2015, the In My C.A.R.E. program has also been adopted by the city of Camden. Austin recently started a similar program for boys in Atlantic City that currently has 38 participants, and is ready to launch another program for boys in Pleasantville next month. She said the programs wouldn't be possible without the help of Yvonne Sutton, director of operations; Shamone Alvarez, facilitator for the boys programs, and Jasmine Moore, facilitator for the Camden program.
The Community Spirit award to be presented Friday recognizes an outstanding resident who exemplifies the principles of King through their involvement in the community and their efforts to improve the lives of their fellow citizens. Austin said she is humbled, honored and excited about receiving the award, something she believes would have made her late mother very proud.
Austin said at first the magnitude of the award did not hit her.
“Then one morning I woke up and I was thinking about Dr. Martin Luther King and his legacy,” she said. “I began to cry because I felt it was such an honor to be put into the same sentence as Dr. King.”