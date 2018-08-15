State aid reallocations this year that pumped extra funding into Atlantic County’s vocational school will mean an unexpected drop in tuition prices for sending districts this year.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology announced recently that it would be reducing the cost to send students thanks to the $3.5 million in additional state aid.
“We are grateful that Governor (Phil) Murphy and the legislature recognized the inequity in how the funding formula has been implemented for growing districts like ACIT. This first installment of new aid will make ACIT an even more affordable option for our sending districts,” ACIT Superintendent Philip Guenther said.
According to a press release from ACIT, about 90 percent of the new state aid will be credited to the district’s 17 sending districts in the form of a 26 percent reduction in the 2018-19 tuition rate.
Greater Egg, which includes students from Hamilton, Galloway and Mullica townships as well Egg Harbor City and Port Republic, will see the biggest cost savings at $831,000 in the 2018-19 school year.
The high school district sends the largest amount of students each year to ACIT, spending more than $3 million in tuition for 433 students this year.
For the last two years, the two districts have verbally sparred over the rising tuition cost and its impact on local budgets, with Greater Egg asking ACIT to slow its growth. ACIT has said it has no plans to stop growing, but suggested that sending districts would see savings when the state began fully funding the district's aid.
Superintendent John Keenan said Wednesday that his district was grateful for the budgetary relief from ACIT.
“The fact that their board recognizes the financial burden on Atlantic County school districts is a step in the right direction,” Keenan said.
He said that the savings Greater Egg is realizing will end up going back to ACIT this year in the form of deferred tuition payments due to post-facto tuition adjustments averaging 45 percent over the last two years.
Vocational schools in Cape May and Cumberland counties did not respond to a request for comment on the status of their tuition rates.
Cape May County’s vocational district lost $83,841 from the governor's proposed budget to the final number, but the aid amount was flat from year to year.
Cumberland County Technical Education Center received an additional $1 million in aid over the proposed budget, a 30 percent increase over the previous year.