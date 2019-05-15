GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Area residents can learn about getting older and what that means for them at the annual Successful Aging Festival this week.
The Stockton Center on Successful Aging’s free event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the college’s mainland Campus Center and will feature a panel discussion with former U.S. Ambassador to Panama William J. Hughes, Stockton Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Lori Vermuelen, and Interim Executive Director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy John Froonjian.
The festival features more than 40 exhibits by local service organizations, talks, workshops and demonstrations led by industry professionals.
The keynote speaker at noon is Central Connecticut State University psychology professor Carrie Andreoletti, who will address the 10 Principles of Age-Friendly Universities and how they nurture positive attitudes, create opportunities for engagement, and encourage health and well-being among older adults.
Workshops include “Nourishing Body and Soul: Historical Stories of the People Who Feed South Jersey” by Jeff Quattrone; “Veterans’ Aging” by Lisa Cox and Ashley Jones; “Fact and Fiction: A Writer’s Perspective” by Mary Ann Trail; “Internet Security: Connecting Online Safely” by Ben Brotsker; “Lotus Flower Art Making” by Saskia Schmidt; “Memories in the Making: An Art Program for Those Living with Dementia” by Maria Garcia; and “Chair Yoga” by Luann Anton.
Visit stockton.edu/aging for more information.
— Claire Lowe