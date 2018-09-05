PLEASANTVILLE — Students assigned to the North Main Street School will have their first day postponed until next week as the district deals with issues with the air-conditioning system.
Superintendent Clarence Alston's office announced Wednesday afternoon that the North Main Street elementary school will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 6 and 7. The remaining schools in the district are on track to open Thursday morning as planned.
North Main Street students will return to school on Monday, Sept. 10 for a full day, according to Alston's office.