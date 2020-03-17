MAYS LANDING — Charlize Snyder decided that when she was sworn into the West Virginia Air National Guard, she wanted it to be with her high school Junior ROTC instructor, her family and the many cadets studying at her alma mater.

When the 19-year-old West Virginia University freshman returned to Oakcrest High School for her swearing-in Tuesday, the circumstances weren’t exactly what she had imagined.

“I was raised here, and going through the JROTC here, I figured I could give back to the students who were supposed to be here,” Snyder said.

The school was closed like most others to reduce social interaction and stop the spread of COVID-19. So Snyder, her mom, dad, grandfather and Oakcrest JROTC instructors retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Garcia and retired Master Sgt. Patrick Murphy gathered in a classroom in the mostly empty building for Snyder to take her oath.

“I’m still happy it could go on. Obviously, precautions were taken,” Snyder said.

Her parents, Sherrie Snyder, of Mays Landing, and Eric Sidkoff, of Galloway Township, both said they were proud.

“I’m happy that Garcia and Murphy, and (Oakcrest Principal James) Reina were able to make sure my daughter was presented,” Synder’s mother said.

Sidkoff said Snyder was “an amazing kid.”

Snyder will take a semester off from college to complete her basic training then return to West Virginia University to finish her degree in criminology. When she finishes college, Snyder plans to enroll in military officer school. After that, she hopes to move back to New Jersey and transfer to the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard in Egg Harbor Township.

Garcia said Tuesday he was so proud of Snyder for her leadership abilities and for choosing to pursue a military career.

“She did not let me down,” Garcia said. “I saw the leadership potential that was there.”

Synder said she was “ready for this.”

“I’ve been preparing for this my whole life,” she said.

Snyder was one of the first 30 cadets in Oakcrest’s Air Force Junior ROTC and said that from a young age, she always knew she wanted to be in the military. She said it was because her family is very patriotic.

“We’re very civic-minded. We don’t do Memorial Day barbecues, we do Memorial Day at the park with veterans,” mom Sherrie Snyder said.

Murphy said Snyder is one of two JROTC cadets to go into the military from the original group of 30.

“The whole point of the program is to be better citizens,” he said, adding it was fun to watch Snyder grow as a person. “She hasn’t reached her limit yet.”

Garcia said he was happy to be able to still hold the ceremony, despite the constraints due to the new coronavirus pandemic that has shut down virtually all nonessential services, closed schools and caused the governor to strongly suggest all New Jersey residents not venture out after 8 p.m.

“We complied with a very small crowd,” Garcia said. “But I just thought it was important.”