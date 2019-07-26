An appellate court has upheld a lower court decision declaring Wildwood elementary students can be taught in a leased building in North Wildwood without the northern city’s permission.
On July 8, a three-judge panel issued an opinion in the five-year-old lawsuit that said the commissioner of education has jurisdiction on the issue and agreed with the lower court that Wildwood was not intruding on North Wildwood’s municipal sovereignty by leasing the building there.
The Wildwood School District has operated a preschool out of the St. Simeon Episcopalian Church annex in North Wildwood since 2002 due to its elementary school being at capacity.
The most recent lease was signed in 2016 and expires Aug. 31.
The St. Simeon annex, which is close to the border of Wildwood, houses about 130 students in six classrooms.
In 2014, North Wildwood sued the neighboring school district for not first seeking its permission to operate there.
North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello did not return a call Friday for comment.
According to the judge’s opinion, North Wildwood Administrator Kevin Yecco claimed he had no prior knowledge that Wildwood was using the annex until a 2014 request from the country Prosecutor’s Office to get a memorandum of understanding signed between the city and the school board for emergency services.
Wildwood Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings said that prior to and since the lawsuit was filed, they have had great relationships with North Wildwood and have worked together on programs for the students.
“All that has continued without a hiccup,” Kummings said.
Kummings estimated the litigation has cost the Wildwood School District just under $100,000.
“I’m just happy that it's been heard in favor of the district again,” Kummings said.
According to the court decision, North Wildwood initially brought the challenge to the state commissioner of education, who referred the matter to the Office of Administrative Law. A day before oral arguments in July 2015, North Wildwood moved to withdraw its petition so it could seek relief in Superior Court.
The following month, North Wildwood filed a complaint in Superior Court seeking an injunction and court fees. In response to North Wildwood’s action, the commissioner of education dismissed North Wildwood’s case, not allowing it to come back before the department for review and admonishing the city for its actions.