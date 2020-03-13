Send school-related closures, cancellations and postponements to newstips@pressofac.com.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic City School District will be closed to students Friday and Monday for staff in-service. Students are expected to return Tuesday for regularly scheduled classes. A previously scheduled staff in-service day on Thursday will now be a full day for students.
Holy Spirit High School has canceled all sports and activities for the forseeable future and has postponed its production of "Guys and Dolls."
Mainland Regional High School has postponed the spring musical, "Mama Mia," until April 30, with additional shows set for May 1 and May 2.
Hammonton High School has postponed its musical "Shrek" until further notice.
Hammonton High School has postponed its senior class trip to Florida until a too-be-determined date in May.
Galloway Township School District's sixth grade dance on March 20 is canceled.
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Ocean City School District's Pi Day Run and Walk has been postponed.
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Millville High School has postponed Millville's Got Talent until further notice.
Vineland High School's production of "James and the Giant Peach" has been postponed until further notice.
Upper Deerfield Township's Woodruff Middle School has canceled Career Day on March 27.
All Cumberland County schools have restricted out-of-state or out-of-country field trips at this time.
OCEAN COUNTY
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY
Stockton University has extended its spring break until March 24. When students return, all classes will be held online and the campus will remain open. Stockton has canceled the following events:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
ROWAN UNIVERSITY
Rowan University has extended its spring until March 30. When classes resume, all in-person instruction will move online for the remainder of the semester.
• All NCAA activities have been canceled through the end of the semester, as have many intercollegiate programs nationally. Student-athletes will return from their spring break trips shortly.
• The University will remain open to accommodate students who choose to remain on campus and need dining and other resources or support for their educational needs.
• The medical schools’ coursework will transition to online platforms. Experiential learning and rotations will continue.
On-campus events are strongly discouraged. Everyone should make alternate plans for off-campus meetings and other events, participating online or using other remote means.
