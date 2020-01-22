_NWS_GALA

the Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala at Harrah's Casino. Atlantic City, NJ. March 28, 2018, (photo credit Kristian Gonyea/ Press of Atlantic City

 Kristian Gonyea

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College will host its 37th annual Restaurant Gala, raising funds for student scholarships and honoring local alumni of the college.

This year’s gala, themed The Passionate Palette, will be April 16 in the Avalon Ballroom of Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.

The gala features appetizers prepared by students in the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape and dozens of local restaurants showcasing their best entrees for dinner. A massive dessert bar closes out the evening, which also includes music and dancing.

This year’s honorees are Stephen and Dianne Nehmad of Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic Cape classes of ’72 and ’70, and chef Bill McGinnity, Academy of Culinary Arts class of '85.

Stephen Nehmad of the law firm of Nehmad Perillo Davis & Goldstein is an executive board member of the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation, serves on the board for the HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers and was actively involved in establishing the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve.

The Nehmads have awarded scholarships in memory of Dianne’s mother, Catherine F. McGowan, every year to current students at Atlantic Cape.

McGinnity is the co-owner of Nobil Food Services, which operates Cousin’s Restaurant in Ocean City and three restaurants inside Showboat in Atlantic City, as well offering full-service catering services.

Since its inception, the Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala has raised over $3.5 million for scholarships. Last year’s event, which sold out, raised $234,475.

Tickets are $225 per person or a discounted rate of $2500 per table of 12 and can be purchased by contacting Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or kjackson@atlantic.edu or by visiting www.atlantic.edu/gala.

