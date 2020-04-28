We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

MAYS LANDING — Due to financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, part-time employees at Atlantic Cape Community College who cannot work from home have been notified they will be laid off in May, the college said Tuesday.

“We tried to maintain full staffing for as long as possible to avoid a move like this, but, like educational institutions across the country, Atlantic Cape is significantly financially impacted as a result of the pandemic,” college President Barbara Gaba said.

The layoff will impact about 100 employees across the college's three campuses in Cape May Court House, Mays Landing and Atlantic City. The college said most of the jobs affected are those that cannot be performed without students on campus.

Atlantic Cape and all other colleges in New Jersey closed in mid-March to students, moving instruction entirely online. In addition, the governor announced that financial aid to colleges was among the $921 million being held in reserve while the state determined the economic impact of the stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The college will not fill any open positions and has limited purchases through the end of the year to the most urgent and essential items in an effort to help offset the financial strain.