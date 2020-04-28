MAYS LANDING — Due to financial constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, part-time employees at Atlantic Cape Community College who cannot work from home have been notified they will be laid off in May, the college said Tuesday.
“We tried to maintain full staffing for as long as possible to avoid a move like this, but, like educational institutions across the country, Atlantic Cape is significantly financially impacted as a result of the pandemic,” college President Barbara Gaba said.
The layoff will impact about 100 employees across the college's three campuses in Cape May Court House, Mays Landing and Atlantic City. The college said most of the jobs affected are those that cannot be performed without students on campus.
Atlantic Cape and all other colleges in New Jersey closed in mid-March to students, moving instruction entirely online. In addition, the governor announced that financial aid to colleges was among the $921 million being held in reserve while the state determined the economic impact of the stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.
The college will not fill any open positions and has limited purchases through the end of the year to the most urgent and essential items in an effort to help offset the financial strain.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Workers on construction site in Ocean City - most workers observed were not wearing protective masks.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Workers helped move a long line along at the Pleasantivlle Chick-fil-A.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Perla brothers (l-r) Wesley and Yarbeley, 20 and 30, waiting for the bus with their groceries.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pleasantville resident Manuel by Chelsea and Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shawn Mills of Atlantic City, 35, poses for a shot with his mask in Atlantic City by Atlantic Ave and Sovereign.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bus stop riders in Atlantic City.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Workers at Tri-Care Medical Vehicles work at cleaning their transports.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bus stop riders in Atlantic City.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Train shuttle driver Donna Hiller, an Egg Harbor Township resident, wipes down the interior of her vehicle.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Gas station attendant at the Atlantic City Gulf station on Atlantic Ave.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lines outside of Sams club in Pleasantville.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Lines outside of Sams club in Pleasantville.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Indergitsingh Gill, Owner of Pats Liquor on Atlantic Ave wears his latex gloves behind the first plexiglass partition just installed with another on the way.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Postal worker walking his beat on Ventnor Ave by Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pedestrians in Atlantic City
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Workers helped move a long line along at the Pleasantivlle Chick-fil-A.
On April 3rd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Pedestrians in Atlantic City
On April 2nd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. In Ocean City, Manco & Manco's Pizza has curbside pick-up for customers, with the closure of the boardwalk to pedestrians.
On April 2nd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. At Somers Point Lumber, plexiglass partitions and floor tape measuring distance and spacing has been put into place for the customers and employees.
On April 2nd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the McDonalds in Somers Point, a plastic partition has been installed at the drive through checkout window.
On April 2nd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. At Somers Point Lumber, plexiglass partitions and floor tape measuring distance and spacing has been put into place for the customers and employees.
On April 2nd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. At Somers Point Lumber, plexiglass partitions and floor tape measuring distance and spacing has been put into place for the customers and employees.
On April 2nd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. Paramedics wheel an empty gurney towards the emergency room entrance of the Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
On April 2nd, area work spaces and workers adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. At Somers Point Lumber, plexiglass partitions and floor tape measuring distance and spacing has been put into place for the customers and employees.
