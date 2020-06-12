Atlantic Cape Community College joined the legion of schools around the country using virtual spaces to celebrate this year's graduates.
The college's Class of 2020 joined together online Thursday night to receive congratulations, advice and graduation honors from the school's president, Barbara Gaba, fellow students and local leaders.
Gaba began the ceremony by addressing the unique challenges of the spring semester and resulting graduation.
"This graduation is very different from the usual pomp and circumstance," Gaba said. "The way our students have handled their personal, financial and academic challenges this semester was nothing short of admirable as students rose to all online courses. We had to grow and progress whether we wanted to or not this semester. Among our graduates today are our community's future."
Gaba went on to give special recognition to a cohort of 14 from the Atlantic County Institute of Technology that were the first to graduate from a dual-enrollment program that awards them an associate's degree in aviation studies alongside their high school diploma.
Student Government Association President Joelle Motley thanked Gaba, faculty and personnel for the past several unprecedented months before offering advice to her classmates.
"Remember all the important lessons we’ve learned just this semester alone," Motley said. "The importance of strong leadership, fruitful relationships and our responsibilities to ourselves and to others."
Dennis Kelly, an Atlantic Cape liberal arts graduate of 1978, was this year's commencement speaker. Kelly is a Vietnam-era veteran and chief enrollment officer and senior vice president of Wilmington College in Ohio.
Kelly began by assuring the graduates their degrees are marketable and that New Jersey has more than enough jobs for them. He also encouraged them to enjoy the moment.
"Every day is a journey for you," he said. "You share it with your family. You share it with your friends. Dream big, set goals, but don’t sell the journey short because you’ll spend most of your life living the journey. You are bright, well-educated (and) marketable. With all that going for you, where will your Buccaneer roots in education carry you?"
Middle Township native, author and longtime Oprah Winfrey partner Stedman Graham offered a short message of advice and confidence next.
"Read, learn, grow, develop; and you can be the best person you could possibly be," Graham said. "Remember, you’re not your circumstances, you are your possibilities."
Atlantic and Cape May county Freeholders Amy Gatto and Gerald Thornton were the last to wish the Class of 2020 luck and future success before the class was presented for the conferment of their degrees.
"You may now turn your virtual tassel," Gaba said.
"Pomp and Circumstance" played for an hour and 15 minutes while each student's name was displayed one at a time with their degree, awards and an accompanying photo or video message from some.
Gaba announced that an in-person ceremony for the class is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.
