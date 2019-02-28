The theme of the 36th annual Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala will be “Recipe for Success.”
The gala will be held 6:30 p.m. March 14 in the Avalon Ballroom of Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. A 50/50 raffle will be available for donors, and three winners will win a portion of the proceeds.
Nearly 1,000 people attend the annual gala, which features food prepared by students in the college’s Academy of Culinary Arts, as well as specialties from 40 of the region’s best restaurants.
This year, the gala will honor Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel and Atlantic City restaurateurs Kelsey and Kimberly Jackson.
Since 1984, the event has raised $3.5 million. Proceeds support scholarships for students attending the academy.
Tickets are $225 per person or $2,500 per table of 12, and can be ordered by contacting Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or kjackson@atlantic.edu, or visiting atlantic.edu/gala.
Photos from the Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala
The Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala was held Wednesday at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. The black-tie event has raised $3 million for student scholarships at the Academy of Culinary Arts and Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation operations since its inception in the 1980s.