Students in Atlantic Cape Community College's class of 2019 crossed the stage just in time to receive their degrees before a downpour of rain struck the Mays Landing campus Thursday morning.
Chair of Atlantic Cape’s Board of Trustees, Maria Mento, awarded over 750 Associate in Arts, Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Science degrees.
One of those degrees went to Rosa Osoria, 22, of Pleasantville, who completed her requirements for health science while also balancing a full-time job as a hotel front desk clerk to support her family and three younger siblings.
"That was a really tough part because I wouldn't even have enough time to sleep," she said. I'd stay up too late at night and then have to go to school, but I made it."
Another went to Rubye Hutchinson, 53, graduated completed her requirements in human services and is a two-time cancer survivor.
"I just had to finish. I had to finish," she said, "and I did."
Cape May County Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, who is herself a 1978 graduate from ACCC, also talked about persevering despite these kinds of obstacles in her keynote address.
She shared her own experience overcoming the challenges of being a woman determined to forge a career in law enforcement.
She shared her experiences— sometimes tearing up— about facing opposition because of her gender. She had to deal with losing job and promotion opportunities and powered through her pregnancy while she was an officer, making an arrest the Friday before she gave birth the following Monday.
"When live gives you lemons, you throw it back. You make butt-kicking lemonade with a side of chicken salad," she said to the graduates.
She received her associate degree and went on to serve as an adjunct professor teaching Criminal Investigation. Hayes also worked for the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, where she specialized in Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Investigations. Ultimately, she retired as Captain of Detectives in 2009.
Along with serving as the 2019 Commencement speaker, Hayes was also honored as one of the recipients of the 2019 Atlantic Cape Distinguished Alumni award.
Three others received the award, with one person representing each decade over the last 40 years. Those included Manager of Government and Public Affairs for Atlantic City electric Bert Lopez, class of 1981; Atlantic City Police Deputy James Sarkos, class of 1996; and Chad Affrunti, class of 2005.
For the first time ever, the community college also awarded alumni awards for the "Top 4 Under 40." Recipients of the Distinguished Alumni award included Felix Contreras-Castro, class of 2014; Nathan Evans, Jr., Class of 2015; James Hennessey class of 2000; and Toshira Maldonando-McIntosh class of 2008.