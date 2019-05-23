Students at the Atlantic Cape Community College will graduate Thursday at 11 a.m. on the Mays Landing campus.
Chair of Atlantic Cape’s Board of Trustees Maria Mento will award over 750 Associate in Arts, Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Science degrees during the commencement ceremony, which will be held near the archery field near Jonathan Pitney Hall.
Cape May County Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, who is also an ACCC alumna, will deliver the keynote address.
The recipient of the distinguished Alumni award, Felix Contreras-Castro, who graduated from Atlantic Cape in 2014 with three degrees, will also be honored at the ceremony.