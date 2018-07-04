MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College received re-accreditation for eight years from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, college President Barbara Gaba announced this week.
“This achievement is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our faculty, administration and staff at Atlantic Cape. Re-accreditation is an extraordinary accomplishment and we are proud to share this with Atlantic and Cape May counties,” Gaba said.
The re-accreditation process took 18 months and included a visit from the Middle States Commission in April. Accreditation includes external experts reviewing every facet of a college’s administrative, financial, academic, and student services functions.
The Middle States Commission is one of six regional accrediting bodies that oversee accreditation of more than 4,700 of the nation’s colleges and universities. The Middle States Commission has jurisdiction over the majority of colleges and universities in the Mid-Atlantic states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Colleges and universities must be accredited for their students to receive financial assistance, and only accredited colleges can receive public grants and contracts.