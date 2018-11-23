MAYS LANDING — Visitors to the Cape May County offices will notice a new public message campaign in the coming months thanks to the efforts of local community college students.
“I’m enjoying it. It’s fun and creative,” said Kyle McBride, a 23-year-old student at Atlantic Cape Community College.
The Mays Landing resident is one of 18 students in Martin Fiedler’s video production class at the community college, which is creating the public-safety focused videos through a partnership with the state’s southernmost county.
“These are real-world projects where they’re actually going to get utilized,” said Fiedler, who also owns his own video production company.
On Monday, Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton stood in front of a green screen at the college’s Mays Landing campus to record his video about public safety. McBride and two other students peppered the long-time county representative with questions as they recorded.
Thornton said this partnership was one of many the county has with other counties, agencies and organizations and praised Atlantic Cape for its latest.
“I think it’s wonderful. I love Atlantic Cape Community College here. They do such a great job,” Thornton said.
The students in Fiedler’s class will each get the raw footage recorded Monday from Thornton and Jennifer Hess, director of Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, to create their own public messages.
Many other county officials are also expected to participate in the public message campaign, said Denis Brown, administrative aide for the county freeholder board.
Brown said that the videos will be used both online and in county buildings.