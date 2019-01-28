EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School will once again host its Bowls of Hope fundraiser Saturday to benefit its educational programs, as well as the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and the local food bank.
“One of the important lessons we teach our students is to be ready to share God’s love with others through our words and actions,” Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen said in a press release about the event. “We look forward to being able to bless the needy in our community by sharing the proceeds from Bowls of Hope with the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and donating canned soup to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.”
Bowls of Hope, which began as a relief fundraiser for victims of Superstorm Sandy, allows attendees to sample a variety of soups and then vote on their favorite. The soups are prepared by 16 local restaurants and chefs. Atlantic Christian students volunteer to serve and greet.
In addition to the soup tasting, cans of soup and other nonperishable items are also being collected for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch.
The winning restaurant will receive the “Golden Spoon Award.” There will also be live music, and a silent suction.
Participating restaurants and chefs are:
Atlantic City Rescue Mission Kitchen (Atlantic City)
Brick House Pub and Grille (Mays Landing)
Carluccio’s (Northfield)
Chickie’s & Pete’s (EHT)
Eat Clean Organization (Galloway)
Gregory’s (Somers Point)
The Original Soupman Deli (Atlantic City)
Sadia’s Tea & Coffee (EHT)
Sal’s Coal Fired Pizza (Somers Point)
Sofia Restaurant (Margate)
Steve & Cookies By the Bay (Margate)
Tacocat (Linwood)
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall (Atlantic City)
Varsity Inn (Ocean City)
Whisk Bakery & Café (Mays Landing)
The Windjammer (Somers Point)