ATLANTIC CITY — The city's school board approved the 2019-2020 school budget Tuesday, which increases spending by $5 million dollars.
Under the proposed budget, spending will increase from $181.6 million last year to $186.6 million this year. However the amount that is raised by taxes will remain the same as last year, $81.9 million.
City school Business Administrator Celeste Ricketts could not say what the tax rate would be. It depends on how much the city receives from the casinos as part of the payment in lieu of taxes program, Ricketts said.
The budget process started in October and finished in March, Ricketts said.
Ricketts talked about some of the additions the district will be making. Two additional math coaches will be hired and a literacy coach, Ricketts said.
"Salaries and employee benefits are 65 percent of the overall general fund budget," Ricketts said.
The number of students who decided to attend the Atlantic County Institute of Technology charter school over the Atlantic City High School increased from 449 to 471.
Superintendent Barry S. Caldwell said the district is building stronger relationships with both Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University, which can only be a benefit to the high school.
There was some concern expressed that some parents may be sending their children to Atlantic County Institute of Technology because of negative perceptions of safety at the high school.
Board member Kim Bassford suggested a bring-your-parent-to-school day, so parents could see all the improvements that have been made at the high school.
Sherry Yahn, the assistant superintendent, said the district is making headway with its chronic absenteeism problem. There used to be only one school with an acceptable number of absences, but now, the number has risen to three schools.
"The direction is there, and the incentives are there to reduce chronic absenteeism," Caldwell said.