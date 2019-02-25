Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Stockton University Dean Peter Straub, Atlantic City Historical Waterfront Foundation President Chris Seher, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, foundation board member Marty Blumberg and Vice President Brenda Pecan at the Stockton Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Marine science students at Stockton University will benefit from funding donated by the now-defunct group that previously ran Atlantic City’s Gardner’s Basin.
At its meeting last week, the college’s Board of Trustees accepted a $125,000 donation from the Atlantic City Historical Waterfront Foundation. According to the college, the money will be used to support marine and maritime programs involving Stockton students and faculty in Atlantic City, with special emphasis on the waters adjacent to the city and the Atlantic City Aquarium.
The Waterfront Foundation managed and developed Historic Gardner’s Basin for about 40 years until 2017, when Atlantic City transferred stewardship to private developer Scarborough Properties. Late last year, the city took over the 1st Ward destination.
Since it was removed from the management aspect, board member Pete Straub said, the foundation had been trying to decide what to do with its remaining funds.
“When the group was dissolved, it was a bit of a conundrum. And part of the idea was to continue the legacy of this great group and to also backstop the marine programs and the aquarium by adding a research component,” Straub told the board.
Straub, who is also dean of the School of Natural Sciences and Math at Stockton, said the college had a long-term internship program with the aquarium and operated programs such as the Sea Perch underwater robotics program there.
If Atlantic City Council approves the deal Sept. 6, redeveloper Scarborough Properties, has proposed it would try to buy the land next to the Gardner’s Basin waterfront area — owned by President Donald Trump’s son in-law’s family business, Kushner Companies — and use it to expand. Somers Point-based Scarborough Properties was chosen in October to try to develop the area.
The New York City-headquartered company formerly run by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, since 2004 has owned a plot of land next to Gardner’s Basin that once was the site of the former Garwood Mills department store.
In March, the 10 seasonal crafters who sell art, jewelry, dolls, hats and decorative items out of wooden shacks in Gardner’s Basin received notice that Crafter’s Village would not be reopening due to environmental regulations. City officials let the crafters stay through summer.
