The Atlantic City Board of Education will have three new members in January as two incumbents lost their bids for re-election and one did not run.

Newcomers Kazi Islam, Albert Herbert and Subrata Chowdhury will be sworn in as new members when the board reorganizes, according to the latest tallied unofficial results from Atlantic County. The three each earned about 1,000 mail-in votes.

Incumbents Constance Days-Chapman and Walter Johnson, whose terms end Dec. 31, were in the lead at the polls on election night but were defeated after all mail-in and provisional ballots were counted this week. 

Board member Sharon Zappia, whose term also ends this year, did not seek re-election, instead opting to run for a 5th Ward City Council seat as a Republican. Zappia lost the municipal race to Democrat Muhammed Anjum Zia, unofficial results show.

In Egg Harbor Township, four incumbents managed to keep their seats with a narrow lead over their challengers.

Current school board President Lou Della Barca and members Ray Ellis Jr. and Marita Sullivan were the top vote-getters for the three full terms, defeating challengers Patrick Ireland and Natakie Chestnut-Lee.

Sitting member Michael Price, who was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy, beat out Stephen Napoli for the remainder of the unexpired term. 

