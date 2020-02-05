Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education is still exploring options to purchase an administration building after a failed bid to move into renovated space at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in August.
“The CRDA didn’t think it was in their best interest to support that, and we didn’t have the votes,” school board President John Devlin said this week. “At that point, we can’t sit around and cross our fingers and hope that they change their mind. We’re moving forward as a district, and we have to find a home.”
The school board met in closed session last week at the end of its regular meeting to discuss potential locations that could be converted into a new home for the 60 school district employees currently working out of rented space on the sixth floor of the Citi Center building on Atlantic Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board will vote on providing $…
“We’re out of our lease in 18 months, and the state has basically told us, they’ve made it pretty clear to us that they want us to purchase a property instead of paying rent,” Devlin said.
Several locations are on the table, and the board is working to get assessments and information from engineers before they come forward with a proposal. Devlin said they want to make the most informed, fiscally responsible decision.
Locations include the Calvi Electric building on South Carolina Avenue, its former administration building now owned by Caesars at 1800 Pacific Ave., and the Carnegie Center, owned by Stockton University, at Pacific Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
ATLANTIC CITY — In his first meeting as a board member, acting Mayor Marty Small asked the C…
The board’s old building was sold in 2004 to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to balance its budget.
The board hopes to come up with a proposal in the next two months.
The Atlantic City School District has been looking for a new administrative space since 2018, approving $5 million that year for the purchase.
Currently, the district is paying $650,000 a year in rent for its 18,000-square-foot space in the Citi Center building, which includes utilities, janitorial services and security.
In spring 2019, the district began negotiations with Stockton for a building swap wherein Atlantic City would give up its boat house in exchange for the Carnegie Center, where it could locate some offices.
Devlin said that deal is still being hashed out, but support on the board is mixed.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority voted Tuesday to reserve $650,…
The swap talk was put on hold over the summer when the district learned it could use space, rent free, at Boardwalk Hall through the CRDA, Devlin said.
After criticism from the public and several CRDA board members on the proposal, the deal fell through.
“At the end of the day, I think that we depended on that too much and now we’re scrambling, but we’re going to be OK. We’re not in emergency mode, but it’s definitely a priority right now,” Devlin said.
He said the district is considering downsizing if necessary, or splitting up the district employees. Wherever the new space is, it will have to be easily accessible.
“I have looked at all the spaces that I’ve talked about and they’re all nice spaces, but you have to fit in there the public element, because you have parents and people visiting the administration building,” Devlin said.
Other district-owned buildings have been ruled out, such as the boat house, which Devlin said is too small, and the old schools on Indiana and New Jersey avenues, which are too old, large and costly to renovate.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.