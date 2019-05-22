ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City High School will have a new principal next year after the school board approved the controversial transfer of La’Quetta Small from the Pennsylvania Avenue School.
Emotions ran high Tuesday night as residents filled the board room at the Citi Center building on Atlantic Avenue both in support and in protest of the swap of two principals in the district.
The line of residents spilled out into the hallway.
What appeared to be a routine transfer of administrators in the district has revealed a rift between ethnic communities and political factions in the city.
Atlantic City’s population is diverse, with about 34% black residents, 29% Hispanic, 18% Asian and 15% white.
Previous high school Principal Lina Gil was the first Latina principal in the district, which has a majority of black administrators, unlike the national average, which is 80% white.
After more than an hour of public comment, including many politicians and two students, the board unanimously approved the transfer of Gil to the Pennsylvania Avenue School and Small to the high school.
Superintendent Barry Caldwell said he was disappointed by the rhetoric that preceded the meeting and called it a “false narrative” that the decision was politically motivated because Small is the wife of City Council President Marty Small Sr.
Caldwell said he is tasked with educational goals by the Board of Education, and sometimes he has to make difficult decisions.
“Every decision I’ve made has been in the best interest of the children of Atlantic City and the staff,” Caldwell said. “These are not the first principals being transferred, and they won’t be the last.”
Caldwell said the transfer was in the best interest of the children based on his observations. He did not elaborate.
The switch proposal caught the attention last week of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, which questioned the motives for the move and requested citizens to attend the board meeting.
Bert Lopez, president of the Hispanic Association, said Gil earned her position, noting the increase in graduation rates during her tenure. He said the district hasn’t given Gil enough time to complete her five-year plan.
“This should not be about one good principal versus another, this should not be about black representation versus Hispanic representation, it should not be about trading one injustice for another, and certainly should not be about any political connections,” Lopez said.
He said the association was not questioning the qualifications of Small and suggested she may make a good superintendent.
Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado, who also is a member of the Hispanic Association, said he represents the “new minority” in Atlantic City and called for better representation in the school district.
“Because in life here in Atlantic City, if it’s not white, it’s black,” he said. “We’re forgetting that Atlantic City is a microcosm of the world.”
He said the issue is about equality and equity, not just for one specific group.
“Now that we have people who look like us in power, we're expecting you to stand and make rightful decisions not to exclude anyone but to include,” Delgado said.
Gil and La'Quetta Small were present at Tuesday's meeting, but Gil did not stay for the vote.
Afterward, Small said, “The board made a decision, and I will accept my new assignment.”
Marty Small, who spoke during the meeting, said the Hispanic Association, and specifically Delgado, made this a controversy about race and politics.
He said his wife’s credentials stand on their own and she doesn’t need political connections to advance. La’Quetta Small holds certificates in teaching, health education, supervisor, principal and superintendent.
After the decision, Marty Small said he was speaking as a husband, not as City Council president.
“This wasn’t a political decision," he said. “We’re supposed to be uniting the community, and tonight you see the division of our community at its worst.”
In a letter to school board President Patricia Bailey on Tuesday, 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who also serves as president of the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP, endorsed La’Quetta Small and said the principal transfer was being made out to be a racial issue when it was not.
Shabazz attended Tuesday's meeting but was not among the more than 20 people who signed up to speak. Afterward, he said the rhetoric was “alarming and disappointing.”
“I think it’s a very sad state of affairs to bring racial issues into it,” Shabazz said.
He said people are overlooking past policy and practice of moving administrators in the district.
“They’re correct there should be more Hispanic representation, but that’s a separate question,” he said. “My hope is that we'll be able to come together and heal.”
Hispanic Association advocacy chairman Cristian Moreno, of Atlantic City, who spoke Tuesday evening, said the black residents of the city should understand why the Hispanic residents were upset about the transfer.
“You had to fight for it, too, so you should know our struggle now,” Moreno said. “Our kids need somebody up there who looks like them, to tell them that their futures are boundless, that they can do whatever they want in life, that they can go to college, become the next principal of Atlantic City High School and then more.”
Moreno said Small was “dirtying” the name of the Hispanic community in Atlantic City.
“You see our community is here in full force because this matters to us. We’re not here for nothing,” Moreno said.
After the meeting, Moreno said, “This is exactly why the new minority community needs to start standing up for one another and start fighting together.”